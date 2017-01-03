Boko Haram attacks Adamawa, Army reacts swiftly killing many insurgents

Soldiers on Tuesday repelled an early morning attack by fleeing Boko Haram insurgents on Dar village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Chairman of Madagali Local Government, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, said the attack was contained by the prompt response of security operatives in the areas.

Mohammed lauded the efforts of security agencies and local vigilantes.

He urged for more support to secure the area.

Also confirming the development, the spokesman of 28 Task-Force Battalion, Mubi, Major Akintoye Badare, said the attack was successfully repelled with no casualty on the military side.

Badare said: “All I can confirm to you now is that there was attack on Dar village, but we successfully repelled it; no casualty on our side.”

He said that the situation in the area had since normalized, while soldiers remain on full alert.

It was, however, learnt that there was heavy casualty on the side of the insurgents.

A twin blast on December 9, 2016 at the Madagali market resulted in the death of many people.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.