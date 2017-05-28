Boko Haram: Acting GOC calls for relentless pursuit of terrorists

In a bid to have an on the spot assessment of the enormous task of freeing Northern Borno and the fringes of Lake Chad of Boko Haram terrorists, the acting General Officer Commanding, 8 Task Force Division, Brigadier General Stevenson Olabanji, has visited troops in the front lines in Kareto, Damasak and Malam Fatori.

Addressing Officers and Soldiers in Damasak, the acting GOC commended them for working very hard to ensure that Boko Haram terrorists were expelled from Damasak, while the main supply route along Maiduguri-Gubio-Kareto-Damasak is secured and safe for residents who are beginning to return to their communities.

Olabanji acknowledged their sacrifices and urged the relentless pursuit of terrorists within their area of responsibility.

He lauded the operational successes of 5 Brigade despite the challenges confronting them.

He stressed the importance of developing the right leadership and attitude as means of overcoming difficulties, and consolidating the gains already made.

He warned troops to hold on firmly to all equipment issued as the loss of any equipment will attract severe sanctions.

Also addressing Officers and Soldiers in Mallam Fatori, Olabanji urged them, particularly junior commanders, to view their participation in Operation LAFIYA DOLE as an opportunity to learn the rudiments of the military profession and in the process equip themselves for greater responsibilities in the future.

He said: “You are the future of the Nigerian Army, therefore, you should view this operation as a unique opportunity to learn and also provide quality and effective leadership to troops.”

The GOC commended the troops for their dedication and steadfastness in holding Mallam Fatori despite repeated attempts by Boko Haram terrorists to overrun the location.

Earlier, the Commander 5, Brigadier General Aminu Chinade, briefed the GOC on the activities of the brigade and pledged the continued commitment of his Officers and Soldiers to the realisation of the tasks of the Division.

In a related development, the GOC visited Boso, where troops of 48 Engineer Brigade commanded by Brigadier Generaal Jonathan Garnvwa are constructing a bridge to ease the movement of men and materiel in support of operations along the axis.