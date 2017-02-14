Boboye, Odey win January 2017 LBA

Kennedy Boboye of Plateau United and Stephen Odey of MFM FC have been named the winners of the League Bloggers Awards Manager and Player respectively for January in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The duo win the first individual award from the independent LBA in the current NPFL season on the back of impressive performances for their clubs.

Boboye led Plateau United from the dugout to finish January as the best team in the Nigeria top division with 13 points from 15 available – winning four and drawing one – thereby ending the month under review unbeaten.

The Plateau United manager beat the trio of Fidelis Ilechukwu of MFM FC, Gbenga Ogunbote of Enyimba and Henry Makinwa of ABS FC to the LBA Manager’s award for January.

Boboye has now replicated the same scenario in the NPFL when he became the first manager to win the LBA in the manager’s category in a season.

Last term in the month of February, while with Abia Warriors, Boboye won the award.

MFM FC forward Odey brushed aside the challenge of his teammate Olatunbosun Sikiru, Kabiru Umar of Plateau United and Olufemi Thomas of Rivers United to win the LBA Player for January.

Odey was immaculate in January for the church team by contributing four goals in four appearances.

He also provided an assist to further put himself in a superior position to win the award for January.

Boboye and Odey will receive their LBA for January in the coming days.

