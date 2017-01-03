Blame State Governments, employers for ghost workers – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress on Tuesday blamed state governments and employers for the ghost workers’ syndrome in the country’s public service.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, issued the blame in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Wabba said once the computer system used to capture the biometric data of workers was compromised; the data collected would become unreliable.

Waa said: “The ICT system is about garbage in, garbage out.

“Once the system is compromised at any point in time, it then makes the entire data actually unreliable.

“And, therefore, this is a conspiracy at the highest level of state governments and even employers.

“It is not the workers that encourage this issue of ghost worker’s syndrome.

“No! It is employers at the highest level.

“I am aware that some state governments take out money in the name of workers’ salary through this ghost workers syndrome.

“Therefore, this same government will be the people now to engage consultants to do biometric capturing whereas they know what is happening.

“Therefore, it has not yielded any desired results.

“If we want actually to eliminate ghost workers entirely in our system – it is not possible to do that but there must be commitment on the part of our government.”

It will be recalled that Malam Garba Shehu, the President Mohammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said recently that the Federal Government had identified 50,000 ghost workers in its payroll.

Shehu said the move saved the country N200 billion.

He described ghost workers’ syndrome as another form of corruption, saying: “In fact, it is a glorified way of corruption, where state governments and other employers of labour use the payroll.”

Shehu said that the syndrome had been discovered in the Nigeria Air Force payroll, where bogus names were included by corrupt officials.

The NLC president, therefore, called on the Federal Government to ensure that the capturing of workers’ biometric data is not manipulated.

Wabba called on governments at all levels to provide responsible governance to the people by shunning corruption in the public service.

He said: “If certainly they really want to eliminate this ghost workers’ syndrome, they can do it.

“Let there be a joint effort by the organised labour and the government, because once they are not committed to it, that means we’ll still have the issue of ghost workers coming up every now and then.”

