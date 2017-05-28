Bini epic movie, Esohe, premiers in US

LATEST NEWS:
It was a night of glitz and glamour in Houston Texas, USA as Bini epic movie, Esohe, premiered.
Nollywood celebrities who graced the event included Uche Jombo, Moses Efret, Bode Ojo, Alex Mouth, Charles Billion, Tila Ben, Bless Brown Vera, Christabel Momodu andPresident of Nollywood in Houston, Papa Gee. Others include Nollywood actors based in Houston, Benin Club America, Houston and the eldest son of Iyase of Benin Kingdom and the current president of the bini club of Houston.
The movie drew a capacity hall and had to be screened twice to accommodate the mammoth crowd who came out to have a feel of African culture. Some of the cast were dressed in Bini regalia for the meet and greet session, arousing nostalgia among the audience of African descent.
Set in ancient Benin Kingdom, the movie stars Jimmy Jean Louis, Misty Lockheart, Desmond Elliot, Chris Attoh, Bimbo Manuel, Ufuoma McDermott, Toyin Aimakhuo, Jemaima Osunde and Monica Omorodion Swaida.
The movie also features fast rising Nollywood actors like Eunice Omorogie, Omoye Uzamere, Oghenekaro Itene and Osagie Elegbe.
In “Esohe,” the reincarnation and reunion of Ifagbai, the son of Eghosa the Oba’s warrior, his long-lost lover, Esohe, presents a puzzle to Gary Barbar (Jimmy Jean Louis). He suffers repeated nightmare and sees apparitions of events he knows nothing about.
With story by Charles Uwagbai and Efetobore Ayeteni, written by Bimbo Manuel, the movie is produced by Charles Uwagbai, Monica Omorodion Swaida and Robert Peters.
“Esohe” is directed by Charles Uwagbai and is expected to continue its tour in Dallas June 3rd , Austin June 16 and 18, while a release party will hold on June 17 in Boston. Other cities include Atlanta July 8 with more still in works.


