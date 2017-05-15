Berom cultural festival organizers seek harmonization with others to diversity economy

The organizers of the Nzem Berom cultural festival have advocated for the harmonisation of all the festivals in Plateau State and the neighboring states for economic diversity of the people.

A former gubernatorial candidate in Plateau State and Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of the Nzem Berom Festival, Architect Gyang Pam Dung, said this when he disclosed the shifting of the annual celebration to May 19, 2017.

The festival will hold at the Rwang Pam Stadium.

Dung, who spoke at the Gbong Gwom Jos palace, stressed that the shift in date of the Nzem Berom was to enable the Governor Simon Lalong and the Chairman of the Plateau State Traditional Council and Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Gyang Buba, attend the national summit.

He explained that the significance of the Nzem Berom cultural festival is to show the vales of the culture of African communities to people that exist without culture.

According to him, the festival is an annual celebration and prayer by the Berom speaking native in Nigeria for God’s protection and to guide the people through the season of farming.

Dung appealed that state and federal governments to bring other tribes together to promote the country’s cultural diversity to attract tourists from within and outside.

Dung advised that the youth should give great attention to culture because of its importance.

He said the youths are gradually forgetting some the ingredients of culture, hence the level of crime in the society today.

He also called on the youth to participate actively in the cultural festivals of their community so as to learn to live peacefully with their neighbors.

He said building love and understanding amongst the people was one of the vital aspects of African culture as it preaches peaceful coexistence.

