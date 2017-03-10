Bellew challenges Tyson Fury

Tony Bellew has opened the door to a potential showdown with Tyson Fury.

Former undefeated heavyweight world champion Fury has announced his intention to return to the ring.

And with Bellew one of the hottest prospects in boxing, following his 11th round stoppage of David Haye last weekend, an all-British bout could go ahead later in the year.

Fury is currently suspended, pending a UK Anti Doping hearing – but he has made clear his desire to fight for the first time since his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Bellew is considering retirement at the age of 34, but says the right fight could tempt him back into the ring.

He told Sky Sports: “If everything goes well and he passes everything he needs to pass then it’s a fight that can potentially happen, yes it is.”

In his column for the Metro, Bellew added: “I’ve got every heavyweight champion in the world besides Anthony Joshua calling my name, saying they want to come to my backyard and face me.

“I really don’t know the next step, from a professional point of view, I just don’t know.

“If this is the end, I’ll be happy to go.

“The only thing that is going to draw me out is something big, something very, very big.”

