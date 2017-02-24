Beating Rangers our priority – MFM FC

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club handler, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has said his side’s priority for the moment is to defeat reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enugu Rangers, on Friday.

The Olukoya Boys will host the Flying Antelopes in one of Matchday 10 fixtures of this weekend at the Soccer Temple, Agege Township Stadium in Lagos.

The Nnewi-born tactician said: “I’m aware they have a strong team with quality coaches and quality players as well playing on the continent but beating them is our priority for now and we want to do just that on Friday.

“The game is very, very important to us and we are prepared well enough to face Rangers because last season we were not able to beat them both home and away.

“The maximum points is so crucial to us and I’m sure we will do all our best to defeat Rangers which I know will not be easy but we will beat Rangers by God’s grace.”

MFM FC are in fourth place on the 20-team Nigerian top flight table with 13 points and two outstanding matches at hand against Rivers United and Wikki Tourists.

Rangers on the other hand are fifth from the bottom of the log with nine points from seven NPFL games.

