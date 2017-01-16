BBOG gives condition to join in search for Chibok girls in Sambisa Forest

Members of the Bring Back Our Girls Group have said they would not honour the Federal Government’s invitation to join the military in the search for the remaining Chibok schoolgirls, who were snatched by Boko Haram members, in Sambisa Forest.

The group said its position was premised on the castigation of its members by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, a few days before the invitation to visit Sambisa Forest was extended to it.

The Federal Government had in a January 11 letter to the group offered it the opportunity to join the military during the search for the Chibok girls in Sambisa Forest.

The government stated that the trip would avail the BBOG the opportunity to witness and better understand the efforts being made to secure the freedom of the girls and other victims of Boko Haram terrorists.

But in a January 13 reply, the Convener of the group, Obi Ezekwesili, raised suspicion on the urgency of the trip at very short notice and the fact that Buratai had only few days ago accused the group of engaging in “social advocacy terrorism”.

The letter said the Buratai leveled the accusation during a visit by another group to the headquarters of the Nigerian Army, adding: “It is puzzling that the said visit happened less than forty eight hours before our movement received your letter asking us to travel in the company of the same Chief of Army Staff to Sambisa Forest.

“We demand therefore that ahead of the pre-tour meeting, the Chief of Army Staff retracts and apologizes for endorsing such slanderous attacks against our movement.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.