BBNaija: Speaker declares support for Nigerian who dipped hand in housemate’s pant

Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke, the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, on Monday declared his support for Ekemini Ekerette, popularly known as Kemen, the disgraced #BBNaija housemate.

Kemen, an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house for sexual misconduct after he fondled Tboss, one of the housemates, without her consent.

He performed the act after the other housemates had gone to sleep on Saturday night.

Luke, who took to his official Facebook page to express his support for Kemen despite differing public opinion, said: “We are all humans and are all prone to mistakes.”

He said that he was surprised at the quick turnaround of fans of Kemen, who is from the state despite the initial support he received.

He consoled the former housemate and advised him to take solace in the story of Jesus.

Luke said: “I have never really watched the Big Brother Nigeria, I only follow it activities on the social media.

“Up until this evening Kemen our son was celebrated online by fans and followers of BBN from our very Akwa Ibom but suddenly, a breaking news of his disqualification from the house and the whole narrative changed and the social media is now saturated with different stories and versions about Kemen and his disqualification.

“Many who before now had celebrated Kemen are in a hurry to crucify him for his mistake(s). My take here is not to hold brief for Kemen.”

Kemen had since come under deep criticism on social media and has become the first housemate to be disqualified from the show.

Kemen is a fitness trainer and model.

