BBNaija: Nigerian disqualified for dipping hand in housemate’s pant apologises

Kemen (Ekemini Ekerete), one of the Big Brother Naija #BBNaija housemates recently disqualified from ongoing TV reality series for sexual misconduct, has apologised for his action.

Kemen was caught on camera touching fellow housemate, Tboss, while she was asleep.

Kemen on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle, @Kemen_Fitness, to tender his apology to Tboss, the organisers of the show and Payporte.

