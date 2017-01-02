Bayern Munich’s assistant manager given permission to speak to Swansea City

Bayern Munich’s assistant manager, Paul Clement, has been given permission to speak to Swansea City, who are in search of a manager.

The Swans, bottom of the Premier League, are set to announce the appointment of the former Derby County boss on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Clement had actually been interviewed by Swansea prior to former manager Bob Bradley’s appointment in October.

Now the 44-year-old is set to be their third boss of the season and is likely to be at Selhurst Park on Tuesday for Swansea’s game against Crystal Palace.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid assistant manager was in charge of Derby County for eight months before he was sacked by the club in February of 2016.

After Bradley was sacked following a spell of seven defeats in 11 games, Clement emerged as the front-runner to be Swansea’s next manager.

Former Manchester United assistant Ryan Giggs, Wales boss Chris Coleman and former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett were also linked with the job.

The Swans are four points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League and have lost their last four games, including Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

