Bayer Leverkusen sack manager after heavy defeat

Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday sacked manager Roger Schmidt following Saturday’s 6-2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that four losses in their past six Bundesliga games have taken Leverkusen down into ninth place.

The 49-year-old Schmidt has been considered one of Bundesliga’s top managers, and is seen as a possible Arsenal manager when Arsene Wenger leaves.

They are still in the Champions League, but trail Atletico Madrid 4-2 after their last-16 first-leg game.

Speaking on the development, the club’s Sporting Director, Rudi Voller, said: “I believe Roger Schmidt is an absolute top coach. But we have to act now if we are not going to lose touch with our targets.”

NAN reports that Schmidt’s Bayer Leverkusen beat Tottenham at Wembley in the Champions League this season.

