Bauchi to recover N212b from Yuguda’s administration – Commissioner

Yakubu Umar, the Bauchi State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, has disclosed that the government was set to recover about N212 billion from the administration of former Governor Isa Yuguda.

Yuguda was at the helm of affairs in Bauchi State from May 2007 to May 2015.

Umar disclosed this while briefing journalists in Bauchi on Friday on the report submitted recently by a committee set up in October 2015 to probe the financial activities of the past administration.

According to the Commissioner, the amount in question was meant for major capital projects in the Bauchi State Primary Education Board, the Bauchi Specialist Hospital, the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Umar said: “The report, as promised by Governor Mohammed Abdullahi, was a deliberate effort following an 11 months investigation that gave an opportunity to all office holders, contractors and other individuals to appear before the committee to defend their actions in relation to the funds disbursed by the Bauchi State Government within the period under review.”

The Attorney General pointed out that the state government would soon constitute a White Paper Committee that would determine the next line of action that would be taken to ensure the recovery of the funds.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.