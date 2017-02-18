Barca, Real want Wenger

The Frenchman is out of contract this summer and is under increased pressure following the side’s devastating 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich in the Champions League earlier this week

Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger, could reportedly be a target for Spanish giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid, this summer.

Speaking to reporters, Wenger revealed that he will make a decision on his future at the Emirates in March or April, but insisted that he will continue to work as a manager next season.

Barcelona are thought to be hunting for a replacement for Luis Enrique this summer and Wenger’s comments have alerted them as to his potential availability.

Report also claim that Real Madrid attempted and failed to him recruit him last summer, having failed twice previously, while Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain, also have him on their radar as a potential replacement for Unai Emery.

Wenger is Arsenal’s most successful ever manager, winning three Premier League titles, six FA Cups and six Community Shields during his 21 years in charge.

