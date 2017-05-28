Barca names new manager

LATEST NEWS:
The new coach os expected to arrive at Camp Nou during the summer

Barcelona have confirmed that Ernesto Valverde will take over as the club’s new manager for the next two seasons.

Valverde will arrive at the Camp Nou during the summer in order to undertake his second stint at the Catalan giants, his first coming as a player between 1988 and 1990.

Valverde recently stepped down from his position as head coach at Athletic Bilbao and his agreement to join Barcelona has been rumoured for many months, following the decision of Luis Enrique to announce his departure from Catalonia.

“Valverde has the ability, the judgement, the knowledge and the experience. He promotes the youth players and he has a Barca way,” Barca club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said of the announcement.

“He is a hard worker and he is a fan of using technology in training and in managing matches.”

