Barber enrolls 60 IDPs children in primary schools in Borno

A 32-year-old barber in Maiduguri, Borno State, Dogo Shettima, said on Monday that he had enrolled 60 children into primary schools in the town under his “Stop-Street-Begging” project.

Shettima, who stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria, said the pupils were vulnerable among Internally Displaced Persons, indulging in street begging.

He said the project was part of his gesture to stop children from becoming potential beggars because of lack of parental care.

Shettima said: “Since primary school education in Borno State is free, I see no reason why children should be roaming the streets as beggars.

“So far, I have spent over N120,000 on this project in the area of provision of uniforms and other charges, in the last one year.

“So far, I have enrolled 60 children into primary schools.

“The pupils included 21 girls and 39 boys from various nooks and crannies of the state capital.”

According to Shettima, although school fees are not paid in primary schools in the state, there are other charges like the Parents/Teachers Association fee and some token contributions.

He then appealed to the Non-Governmental Organization and wealthy individuals to complement his effort in ensuring that all children in the state were enrolled in school.

Commenting on this development, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers in Borno State, Bulama Abiso, said he was aware of the gesture of Shettima.

Abiso however advised that some of the beneficiaries of his project were over 11 years of age and should be enrolled in Agency for Mass Literacy as they had outgrown primary one class.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.