Banks to take over‎ maintenance of FCT – Senate

The Senate on Thursday disclosed the planned transfer of maintenance of all the street lights in Abuja as well as regular environmental cleaning of the FCT to banks and other corporate organizations.

The Senate had issued marching orders to security agencies to begin to clear the city of destitutes, prostitutes, beggars and hawkers.

This disclosure was made by Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, chaired by Senator Dino Melaye.

Addressing newsmen, Melaye said about 18 banks and other corporate organizations have already subscribed to the idea.

He said the streets would be a shared to the banks who “would now be responsible for the maintenance” and in return enjoy branding rights to host their logos on the street lights.

The chairman explained that banks are to take over the cleaning of the streets as well as maintain the public facilities as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities.”

According to Senator Melaye: “The arrangement would help to check wastage and leakage in form of huge sums of money paid to contractors to deliver the work.”

He said that since the country is in recession, it is necessary to think-out-out of the box, adding that a committee has been set up to come up with the framework.

Melaye added that his committee would not hesitate to revoke all existing contracts for cleaning and maintenance.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.