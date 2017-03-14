Bandits surrender arms in Zamfara – Army

Some repentant cattle rustlers and armed bandits in Maru, Birnin Magaji and Gusau Local Government Areas of Zamfara State have surrendered their arms, following the disarmament drive of the state government.

Brigadier General Sani Usman, the Army spokesman, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Usman said the dangerous arms surrendered by the bandits are one G3 riffle, 434 dane guns, 69 locally made pistols and eight locally made revolvers.

According to him, the others are 39 locally made multi-barrel pistols and 36 locally made double barrel rifles.

Usman said the weapons were handed over to 233 Battalion of 1 Division Nigerian Army, in the presence of some state government officials and representatives of various security agencies in the state.

He explained that the effort to disarm cattle rustlers and armed bandits, spearheaded by the Zamfara State Government and 1 Division Nigerian Army was yielding fruitful results.

