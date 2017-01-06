Baggage delay: Arik Air yet to pay NCAA fine

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed that Arik Air Limited has not paid the N6 million fine imposed on the airline for contravening the provisions of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations.

The General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the NCAA had on December 27 ordered Arik Air to pay the sum for violating Part 19.7.2 and 19.17.2.1 (ii) of the Nigeria CARs 2015.

The NCAA also ordered the airline to pay its passengers, whose baggage were delayed on the London to Lagos route between December 2 and December 4, $150 each as compensation.

It directed that the N6 million fine must be paid within seven days of receipt of the letter, while the $150 compensation to the passengers must be made within 30 days.

Adurogboye told NAN that the airline had not complied with the sanctions.

He said: “The NCAA has done its part in sanctioning the airline in accordance with international civil aviation rules and regulations.

“However, Arik Air has a right to appeal against the sanctions and I am sure that they have done that and we have to wait until the determination of the appeal before taking any further action.”

Adurogboye also said that no formal complaint had been made to the NCAA concerning the recent incident involving some aggrieved passengers and a staff of Arik Air at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

According to him, the NCAA is only concerned with regulating civil aviation and has no security outfit to prevent such incidents.

Adurogboye said: “We only appeal to aggrieved passengers not to take the law into their own hands.

“There are various security organisations at the airport who are responsible for that but the duty of the NCAA remains that of air safety.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.