Ayida slams estranged wife Toke Makinwa with N100m law suit

Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida

Maje Ayida, Toke Makinwa’s estranged husband, has sued her for a whooping N100 million for defamation of character.
Makinwa, a TV host, had written a tell-it-all book: “On Becoming,” documenting her marriage to Ayida, a celebrity gym expert, that went sour.
In an earlier letter, Ayida’s lawyers had written to Makinwa to stop the sale of the book.
She was also asked to remove parts of the book that was defamatory to their clients (Ayida’s) character, which she had ignored.
Makinwa is currently on a tour of the UK to sell and launch the book.



