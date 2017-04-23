AXA Insurance collaboration protects Uber riders

Uber is collaborating with AXA Insurance, one of the leading insurers in the world, to provide coverage to riders for accidental death, permanent total and partial disabilities and accidental medical expenses during any trip with Uber via AXA’s Nigerian subsidiary, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc.

This innovative insurance policy provides coverage while a driver-partner is on an Uber trip.

Maria Keshinro, Country Lead Nigeria at Uber, says: “Nigeria is a critical player in the African economy and an important country for Uber. As a business, we are committed to providing an infrastructure that has the best interests of Uber driver-partners and riders at heart. The introduction of the Nigerian insurance product reflects our belief that every market we operate in is different and ensures that riders are protected in the unfortunate event of an accident on the road.”

The development mirrors Uber’s key objective: the safety of both its riders and drivers using the app and is part of a wider safety programme for riders.

Driver-partners and their vehicles are pre-screened for road-worthiness, empowering riders with the knowledge that they are being transported in quality and vetted vehicles.

Uber’s technology also enables every trip to be tracked via GPS.

This means that drivers and riders can easily be located at all times.

In the event of an emergency, Uber has a dedicated incidence response team and a 24/7 customer support.

Commenting on the significance of this solution, Yomi Onifade, Divisional Director, Technical of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, said: “We are constantly looking for ways to enhance the standard of living of Nigerians by providing protection to people, taking into consideration their lifestyle and practices. It is common knowledge that Uber has become part of our daily lives as it brings the convenience of commuting with ease. As a customer-centric and innovative organisation, this partnership is in line with our commitment to provide solutions to people to ensure that they are protected as they go about their daily activities and businesses.”

The insurance coverage compensates the rider in the event of injury or death and acts as a contingent third party liability coverage in case the driver’s compulsory third party liability insurance doesn’t apply.

AXA Mansard will provide insurance cover to riders for death, permanent, total or partial disabilities, medical and funeral expenses to riders during any trip with Uber in Nigeria.

This insurance cover also protects riders against damage to third party property that may occur on a trip booked through the Uber app.

This new collaboration provides an innovative solution that is tailored to the Nigerian market and driver-partners will not be required to pay for this additional coverage.

Keshinro added: “We are proud of our presence in Nigeria and rapid uptake of our app in the country. As more riders and driver-partners use Uber to get around, they can now be guaranteed an even more reliable journey.”

