Auto parts seller stabs wife with broken bottle in her private part

A 37-year-old man, Victor Ojiaku, who allegedly stabbed his wife, a student, with a broken bottle in her private part, is on reprieve as an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court has granted him bail in the sum of N250,000.

Ojiaku, who sells automobile parts and resides at 22, Arike John Close, White Sand, Isheri-Osun in Lagos State, had reportedly stabbed his wife for having sexual relationship with his sales representative.

Magistrate Akeem Fashola, who gave the ruling, also granted the accused bail with a proviso that he provides two sureties in like sum.

Fashola said the sureties should be working in reputable organisations and also possess three years tax clearance as well as the State’s residents identity card.

The case was taken up by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team.

The Coordinator of DSVRT, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, narrated how the victim was kept indoors and punished severely by her husband.

Vivour-Adeniyi told the News Agency of Nigeria: “The victim, Mrs. Faith Ojiaku, 27, a student, was held hostage by her husband for two days, depriving her of calling any of her family members for help or for receiving medical attention.

“She was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment, after which she collapsed.

“She then pleaded with the doctor to make use of his phone to call her sister.

“It was her sister that informed DSVRT, which advised her to report the case at the Police Station on behalf of her stabbed sister.

“He also injured the sales representative with a broken bottle and some dangerous weapons.

“We had an official meeting with the DPO who told us that the suspect was arrested on December 27 and he ensured that justice would be done in the case.”

The suspected assailant, a father of three, is facing a six-count charge bordering on grievious harm, threat to life and assault.

No date has been fixed for the trial of the case.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.