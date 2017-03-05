AU Chairperson Conde calls President Buhari, wishes him speedy recovery

The Chairperson of the African Union, President Alpha Conde of Guinea, on Friday initiated a phone call to President Muhammadu Buhari in London to wish him good health and speedy recovery.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President.

Adesina said that President Conde called on behalf of leaders of member countries of the AU.

The AU chairperson assured the Nigerian president that all African leaders stand with him in prayers at a time like this.

Buhari thanked Conde for the telephone call and congratulated him on his election as AU chairperson during the 28th Ordinary Summit of the continental body held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January 2017.

The Nigerian president, who could not attend the AU Summit, wished his Guinean counterpart a successful tenure.

Buhari also expressed confidence that Africa would witness improved political stability, security and economic growth during Conde’s tenure.

It would be recalled that King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Buhari in London, where the Nigerian president is on vacation, to wish him good health.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.