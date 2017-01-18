Attack on UNIMAID worrisome – Atiku

The former Vice President added that a lack of education was one of the most alarming threats to security in the North East, as many of the terrorists have been shown to be people who have either never had the chance or ability to read the Koran for themselves and interpret the tenets of Islam beyond the false teachings of their terrorist commanders

Former Vice President and Chieftain for the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the suicide bomb attack on a mosque at the University of Maiduguri, describing it at as a dangerous development.

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja on Monday, the Turakin Adamawa noted that following the February 2014 attack on the Federal Government College, Buni Yadi, Yobe State, in which 40 male students were murdered, as well as the April 2014 kidnapping of over 200 girls from their school dormitory in Chibok, Borno State, Nigeria has not experienced any such act of terrorism perpetrated within a school.

“The attack on UNIMAID is not just about a bomb exploding in a mosque,” Ababakar said, adding: “Once again, education in the northeast of Nigeria is under attack.”

The former Vice President added that a lack of education was one of the most alarming threats to security in the North East, as many of the terrorists have been shown to be people who have either never had the chance or ability to read the Koran for themselves and interpret the tenets of Islam beyond the false teachings of their terrorist commanders.

“A sound education will provide our youth with the ability to analyse and make informed decisions, an opportunity that many young people in the northeast of Nigeria do not have at present, making it easy for false teachers to control them,” he says.

The Turaki noted that the attack on the UNIMAID mosque is particularly worrisome, having come at a time when the terrorist group was clearly degraded.

“We cannot afford to be complacent now or in the future,” he says.

Abubakar condoled with the families of the deceased, students and staff of UNIMAID over the loss of lives and prays for the quick recovery of the injured.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.