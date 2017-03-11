Atiku welcomes Buhari home, urges unity

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has expresses joy and relief at the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from the United Kingdom.

In a statement released in Abuja on Friday by his Media Office, the former Vice President said Buhari’s safe return is a happy moment not only as fellow party member, but also as a Nigerian that has tremendous goodwill and best wishes for the President.

According to the Turakin Adamawa, the return of the President at this time would put to an end to the uncertainty and the conspiracy theories that attended his 50 days absence.

Abubakar explained that with Buhari’s return, Nigerians should unite behind their common interests and speak with one voice instead of nursing bitterness against one another because of political differences.

The former Vice President prayed to God to bless the President with many more years of good health and energy to serve his country successfully.

