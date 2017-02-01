Atiku to Oba of Lagos: I have no hand in your retirement from the police

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has debunked the accusations by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, that he and others were responsible for his retirement from the Nigeria Police Force in 2002.

Abubakar’s reaction follows allegations by Akiolu in a section of the media over those responsible for his early exit from the police.

The former Vice President said in a statement by his media office in Abuja on Tuesday that at no time did he suggest or propose the removal of Akiolu from the police force.

The statement explained that Abubakar never supervised the Nigeria Police or the Police Service Commission and therefore couldn’t have been part of any alleged plot to force the Oba out of public service for committing no offence.

The former Vice President also explained that he had no power over the Police Force or the Police Service Commission to remove anybody for whatever reason from office without committing any offence.

Abubakar emphasised that he was not familiar with Akiolu as at the time the monarch was removed from the Police Force.

The Turakin Adamawa affirmed that he holds the Oba of Lagos in the highest esteem, but he is totally innocent of the allegations the monarch made against at him.

