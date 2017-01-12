Atiku to Nwodo: Your election as Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader is auspicious

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Dr. Nnia Nwodo on his election as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural organissation of the Igbo nation.

The former Vice President said Nwodo’s election is auspicious coming at a time when the Igbo nation, nay, the entire Nigerian federation is facing challenges of nationhood, and needed men and women of knowledge and goodwill to get the country out of this challenge.

He said Nwodo could not have assumed leadership at a better time.

The Turakin Adamawa noted that Nwodo ranks very high among the many quality men and women in the Igbo nation who could fill the position of leader of Ohanaeze and for the mantle to have fallen on the former Minister of Information attests to the high esteem in which he is held in Igbo land and beyond.

The APC chieftain commended the leadership of Ohanaeze for holding a hitch-free and rancour-free election, thereby showing that democratic transfers of power in our society can be carried out in a harmonious manner.

The Turaki urged the new executive of the group and the generality of Igbos to join hands with the new President-General to proffer solutions to the myriads of issues of interest to the Igbo people and Nigerians in general.

The former Vice President called on Dr. Nwodo to also mobilize the Igbo people to give maximum support to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in his effort to re-position and unite the country adding that political unity and peace is important for economic development to take place in the country.

He pledged his readiness to work with the new leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to further a national agenda that will make all Nigerians proud of their country.

