Atiku mourns Ogbemudia

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has described the death of Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia as painful and a great loss, not only to the family and people of Edo State, but to the entire country.

In a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja, Abubakar said Ogbemudia was a great man whose forthrightness and unbiased contributions to national issues and politics would be sorely missed.

Commenting on the life and times of the late soldier, politician, administrator and statesman, Abubakar said Ogbemudia would be remembered as a leader who was dedicated to reconstruction after the Civil War as he initiated improvements in the areas of sports, urban development, education, public transportation, housing and commerce.

The former Vice President noted that Ogbemudia did so well that in later years his administration would become a reference point for good governance.

Abubakar recalled his brotherly relationship with the late Ogbemudia when following the restoration of democracy in 1998/1999, they worked together to establish the Peoples Democratic Party, where both men served as members of the party’s Board of Trustees.

The former Vice President urged the family and entire people of Edo State to take solace in the fact that the late elder statesman left a record of service, integrity and unalloyed commitment not only to the continued oneness of the country but to the welfare and wellbeing of his people.

He prayed to God to give the family and the entire Edo State people the strength to bear the loss.

