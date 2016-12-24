Atiku hails new Tor Tiv

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says the new traditional ruler of Tivland, Prof. James Ornguga Ayatse, is one of the most qualified traditional rulers of modern times.

This, Abubakar said, is a unique quality that will tremendously assist the new Tiv monarch in his duties.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by his media office, the former Vice President explained that Ayatse’s appointment as the paramount ruler of Tivland is well deserved.

According to Abubakar, who is also the Zege Mule Tiv, the Benue State Government and the people of the state have made great decision by the choice of a distinguished academic, scholar and an outstanding administrator as the new Tor Tiv.

Having been a Vice Chancellor twice, Abubakar noted that Ayatse has more than enough experience and pedigree to steer the affairs of the Tiv people.

The former Vice President prayed to God to grant the new Tor Tiv wisdom and guidance to lead his people to greater heights.

