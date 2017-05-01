Atiku commends Guild of Editors on rancour-free elections

The APC chieftain said in a statement by his media office in Abuja that the Guild displayed exceptional leadership and good conduct in the way it was able to organize within a short time a rancour-free and credible election, which saw the emergence of a new crop of leaders to pilot the affairs of the association

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with the entire members and leadership of the Nigeria Guild of Editors on a peaceful and successful election at its biennial convention in Lagos at the weekend.

The APC chieftain said in a statement by his media office in Abuja that the Guild displayed exceptional leadership and good conduct in the way it was able to organize within a short time a rancour-free and credible election, which saw the emergence of a new crop of leaders to pilot the affairs of the association.

Abubakar said outcome of the election, which has brought a new national executive team in place under Funke Egbemode as President, Suleiman Uba Gaya as Deputy President and other well-known Editors is a testimony to the enduring legacy of the Guild.

The Turakin Adamawa wished the new leadership the best as it goes ahead to run the affairs of the association, while serving as a watchdog on the practice of the journalism profession.

He expressed the hope that the new management would partner with the present administration in the dissemination of government programmes as well as other critical groups in the society to see that our country gets good leadership through timely and unbiased information gathering and management.

As a media enthusiast, investor and consumer, the APC chieftain said he looks forward to working closely with the Guild to advance the frontiers of good governance, democracy and justice in our society.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.