Atiku, Babangida in closed door meeting

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, has said he will not advice the current government in public except in confidence.

Abubakar said his resolve not to advice the government was because he does not want it to be in the public domain or on the pages of the newspapers.

He said on Tuesday after ‎a closed door meeting with ‎former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, in his uphill mansion in Minna, Niger State, which lasted for two hours, that he will only advice the government in confidence.

According to him: “Well, if I am to advice the government, I will advice in confidence because I was in government before.

“I will only advice the government in confidence so that it won’t be on the pages of Newspapers.”

Responding to questions on the restructuring of the country, Abubakar said: “It is left for Nigeria‎ns to decide.”

It should be recalled that Abubakar had years back said he believes that restructuring ‎was the key to solving most of Nigeria’s problems.

Abubakar, who arrived the M‎inna International Airport in an aircraft with registration number T7AAA, at 12:40pm, was received by the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who accompanied him to Babangida’s house.

He said: “I came to visit the former President and also to wish him well since he returned from his medical vacation abroad.

“That is the reason why I am here.”

The meeting, which lasted for ‎two hours, started at 1:15pm, with a break at 2:15pm for them to observe prayers.

The meeting ended 3:16pm and the former Vice President left straight for the airport with his entourage.

Abubakar was in company of Captain Yahaya Gombe, Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, Alhaji Kwaironga Jada, General Mohammed Mangoro and Alhaji Jamilu Jibrin.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.