At least 50 dead,10,000 homeless in Congo floods

More than 1,000 houses were flooded in the city of Boma near the Angolan border, according to local authorities

At least 50 people have died in Western Congo after flooding caused by heavy rains on Thursday.

More than 1,000 houses were flooded in the city of Boma near the Angolan border, according to local authorities.

Some 10,000 people have been left homeless, the city’s mayor Marie-Jose Nsuami said.

A crisis task force had been set up to help the flood victims and rescue operations were ongoing.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.