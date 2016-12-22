At last, Falcons release AWCON trophy to FG

The Super Falcons have released the trophy won by the team at the African Women Cup of Nations to the Federal Government.

The Super Falcons seized the cup for the failure of the Nigeria Football Federation to pay them their allowances after the Cup of Nations they won in Cameroon.

They also refused to vacate their hotel after the championship.

However on Thursday, the team released the cup to the Federal Government.

The cup was handed over to the Secretary General of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

This is coming days after the Federal Government paid their allowances.

The trophy was presented to Sanusi by the team’s Secretary.

She said it took a lot of persuasion for the Super Falcons to release the trophy.

Sanusi said the trophy would be presented to the appropriate authority once the right time comes.

He thanked the Federal Government for the release of funds to pay the team.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.