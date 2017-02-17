ASUU opposes financial autonomy for Nasarawa State University

The Nasarawa State University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities says it is opposed to the financial autonomy granted the institution by the state government.

The Chairman of the chapter, Dr. Nghargbu K’tso, said this on Thursday when he paid a courtesy call on the state House of Assembly Committee on Education in Lafia.

K’tso said that the union opposed the financial autonomy because the university “is a public institution” that should be properly funded by the state government.

He appealed to the Assembly to ensure that institution was properly funded to improve its standard of education and for the overall development of the state.

K’tso said: “We appeal to you to use your good office to increase funding of the education sector in the state, particularly the state university subvention, because the budget is passing through you.

“This is to make the university compete with other universities favourably.

“We are also demanding that there should be a review of the law establishing the university by allowing the management of the university to serve single term of five years, not four years renewable.

“This will encourage excellence and productivity”

According to K’tso, ASUU says no to financial autonomy because the institution is a social service sector, which belongs to the public.

He said: “We do not know of any public university that has financial autonomy.”

Responding, Daniel Oga-Ogazi, the Chairman of the committee, assured ASUU that the Assembly, in partnership with the state government was addressing problems in the education sector in the state.

The lawmaker promised that the Assembly would continue to enact laws that had direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

