Association appeals to FG to intervene in scarcity, price of gas

The National Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers has appealed to the Federal Government to address the challenges confronting availability and price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, known as cooking gas, in the country.

Bassey Essien, the Executive Secretary of NALPGAM, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos.

Essein said that there was a need for urgent intervention by government to curb the artificial hike and scarcity of the product.

He said that issues of pricing and gas off takers bottleneck needed to be addressed by government.

According to him, in spite of gas supply by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited to Lagos, most gas terminal operators in Lagos still sell between N5.4 to N5.5

million for 20 tonnes, against N3 million earlier sold in the year.

Essein said: “Berthing schedule of the vessel is another problem, for now; out of three terminals, we have no one that principally serves LPG vessels but serve other products as well as LPG.

“So, most times if the vessels that are carrying other products come, they are given preferential treatment.

“For instance, the current epileptic flight operations in the country now occasioned by inadequate supply of aviation fuel, government gave berthing preference to aviation fuel carrying vessels and same goes for PMS too.

“When these situations arise, the LPG vessels may not berth and an artificial scarcity is created and of course price starts escalating when supply cannot meet the demand.”

Essien, however, lauded the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited for its urgent intervention in the supply of LPG to Lagos, adding that without the company, it would have been difficult for marketers to meet their demands.

He appealed to NLNG to increase the volume of LPG supply to Lagos terminal for domestic consumption and to close local consumption demand gaps.

The NALPGAM scribe said that foreign exchange scarcity also posed a serious challenge to importation of the product, adding that it was difficult for marketers to access Forex from banks.

He said: “We are a Forex dependent nation and even though LPG is gotten from within the country (through the NLNG in Bonny), it is still subjected to international pricing (Mont Belvieu pricing).

“All the filling plants in the country virtually provide their own source of power supply, the cost of Automotive Gas Oil otherwise called diesel, to run the generators, haulage cost are all contributory factors.”

Essien urged government to provide incentives such as tax holidays and enabling infrastructure like power to attract investors to go into production.

He said: “The costs of other accessories have equally gone up; cylinders, burners, hoses, regulators etc and all these are imported components.

“All these things put together are responsible for the high price new convert from kerosene or firewood to cooking gas face.

“Our efforts have been geared towards urging the government to grant reasonable incentives to investors in the industry and also ensure that the refineries are back in operation so that gas is readily available.”

NAN.

