Assembly passes Gombe 2017 budget into law

The Gombe State House of Assembly has passed into law the 2017 Appropriation Bill of N90.558 billion, reflecting an increase of N4.963 above the initial proposal.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on December 22 2016 Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo presented the budget to the House.

Presenting the report on Friday, Solomon Jisimah, the Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, said the increase was based on the adoption and recommendation of their report.

Jisimah said the Budget is made up of a Capital Expenditure of N43.663 billion and a Recurrent Expenditure of N46.894 billion.

He added that the Budget would be funded with Recurrent Receipts of N62.310 billion and Capital Receipts of N43.715 billion, with a deficit of N7.798 billion.

Jisimah explained that the increase in the Budget size became necessary to provide adequate fund for the establishment of new institutions proposed as well as make provision for health facilities.

Speaker of the House, Alhaji Nasiru Nono, commended the committee for carrying out its assignment diligently and called on the Executive arm to implement the budget for the benefit of the electorate.

