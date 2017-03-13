Assault on journalist: Court sets date to rule on oral evidence

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos will on Tuesday rule on oral evidence and additional affidavit in respect of a N500 million assault suit filed against the Nigeria Customs Service by the Nigeria Union of Journalists on behalf of a Badagry, Lagos State-based journalist, Otunba Yomi Olomofe.

Justice Abdulaziz Anka of Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos had on February 23, 2017 adjourned ruling to March 14, 2017 on whether or not to allow oral evidence in the assault case against the Customs and eight others.

Justice Anka ordered the defendants in the case to file their claims accordingly on the pending applications in respect of the substantive suit to enable him deliver his ruling at the next sitting.

The Lagos State Council of the NUJ had sued the NCS and eight others for battery and assault of Olomofe at the premises of the Nigeria Customs Services at Seme border on June 25, 2015.

