Army university: Buratai visits NUC, Education Minister

In his determined effort of enhancing the capacity of the Nigerian Army and as a follow up to the recommendations of the committee for the establishment of the Nigerian Army University, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, on Thursday paid a courtesy call on the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, in his office in Abuja.

In his welcome remarks, Rasheed showered encomiums on Buratai for his selflessness and sacrifices in the interest of the nation and interest in education as indicated in the effort of establishment of a University for the Nigerian Army.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff for treating the proposed Nigerian Army University as a public institution.

He also said that the university would address some issues on Engineering and other fields such as Science and Technology.

Rasheed said the NUC would do the best it could to make sure the university is approved.

He further thanked Buratai for his commitment and determination at improving the capacity of the Nigerian Army by establishing a university.

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff expressed gratitude to the Executive Secretary for receiving him and his kind words, as well as determined efforts to assist in the approval and smooth take off of the proposed Nigerian Army University.

Buratai thanked Rasheed for giving him special attention for the establishment of the university.

Thereafter, both the Chief of Army Staff and the Executive Secretary also paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who lauded the Nigerian Army for the giant step, stressing that his ministry would not hesitate in ensuring that the dream of having a Nigerian Army is realised.

Earlier in his remarks,Buratai thanked the minister for granting him and his team audience despite short notice, explaining that the proposed university is an upgrade of the Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies, Biu, in Borno State.

He said the Borno State Government had donated the land for the purpose of the institution, adding that the school has about 75 per cent civilian students and 25 per cent military personnel who are currently running various programmes at in the institute.

Present during the visit were members of the Implementation Committee of the proposed Nigerian Army University, as well as some Principal Staff Officers of the Army headquarters and the Corps Commander of Nigerian Army Engineers, Major General OO Adeleke.