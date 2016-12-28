Army to hold 2017 NASA championship in Sambisa – Commander

The Nigerian Army said it would hold the 2017 Nigerian Army Small Arms championship in Sambisa Forest to enhance its presence in the forest.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor, stated this during a press conference on Operation Rescue Final at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State on Wednesday.

Irabor said other exercises such as military training and test of arms and equipment would also be conducted in the forest in order “to completely dominate the area”.

He said: “We would continue with our road construction in the area.

“As you can see, our troops are already providing motorable roads in the forest.

“The military are going to do a lot of things as part of its post-insurgency contribution to bring total normalcy and security to the North East.

“Our troops have helped in mobilising the local people to facilitate the return of IDPs to Kala balge.

“But then, there is no access road to the town.

“For them to return, the road must be constructed.

“And that is why we are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to also contribute their quota and support the government.

“Other stakeholders are also expected to repair the roads.”

