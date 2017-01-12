Army recovers notebooks with names of Boko Haram members in Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday that it had recovered more suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ items during a mop-up operation around Camp Zairo in Sambisa forest.

Major General Lucky Irabor, the Theater Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, stated this while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri.

Irabor said that the items included a pair of black uniform with camouflage design often used by security guards of Abubakar Shekau in his videos.

Irabor said: “On January 5, at about 1000hrs, our troops conducted a mop-up operation around Camp Zairo general area and recovered additional Boko Haram terrorists’ items.

“They included a pair of black uniform with camouflage design on the edges, a précis on motar operation written in Arabic, one big size of the Qur’an, and 4 notebooks containing names of terrorists.

“The items also include a list of the terrorists locks, a list of IED materials and method of preparation and breakdown of quantities of arms and ammunition issued to their members.

“There were also some instructions written in Arabic and a small Boko Haram flag with Arabic inscription.”

