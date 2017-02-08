Army prepares for arms championship in Sambisa forest

The Corps, according to a statement by the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sani Usman, has commenced access roads clearance and construction of range and other facilities in the forest

The Nigerian Army Engineers Corps in a bid to actualize the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, of holding this year’s Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, has mobilized to site.

Sambisa Forest was the last known enclave of the Boko Haram terrorists group.

After flushing out the terrorists from its spiritual home, Camp Zero, in Sambisa Forest, Buratai had directed that the area must not be left fallow, hence it should from this year host Army exercises.

