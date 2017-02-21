Army Lieutenant kidnapped in Lagos as soldiers, police invade creeks

Gunmen, suspected to be militants, have kidnapped a Lieutenant of the Nigerian Army in Lagos.

The Lieutenant was abducted at Ijedodo area of Abule-Ado, Lagos on Thursday.

His identity, however, could not be established as at press time.

The abduction of the Lieutenant has led to the deployment of several military personnel, mostly of Operation Awatse, and the police in the creeks, leading to a weekend of gun exchanges in the area.

This had not abated as at press time on Monday.

The development has led to panic in the area, with some residents relocating for fear of being hit by bullets.

