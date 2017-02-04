Army introduces adult education programme for illiterate wives

The Training and Doctrine Command of the Nigeria Army, Minna, Niger State says it has introduced an adult education programme for illiterate women in the cantonment.

Major General Hassan Umaru, the Commander of TRADOC, told newsmen on Saturday in Minna, that the initiative was to raise soldiers’ wives awareness to a level they could contribute to the decision making processes in families.

Umaru said: “We want to prepare the wives to be economic assets; we want to empower them to face challenges.”

Umaru said that the programme, which would run for six months, was for women between the ages of 18 to 50.

Meanwhile, TRADOC has raised an alarm over an encroachment into its landed property.

Umaru, who disclosed this during the West Africa Social Activities day, described the development as “unfortunate”.

He said: “We have discovered an encroachment into the army’s land from the rear part of the Cantonment.

“This is an ugly development and is a major source of concern. I have directed that patrolling of the affected area be intensified to boost security.”

Umaru said that he had ordered a stop to ongoing projects in the area while discussion was ongoing with the affected property owners toward working out arrangements beneficial to the army.

