Army alerts on new method used by suicide bombers

The Nigerian Army on Monday alerted Nigerians to the new method adopted by suicide bombers.

The alert, by the spokesman of the 7 Division Nigerian Army, Colonel Mustapha Anka, followed the blasts in different locations in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Sunday night.

Anka said suicide bombers now knock on the doors of people pretending to be visitors and then detonate their explosives.

He said this was what happened in two of the instances when suicide bombers struck on Sunday in Maiduguri.

He said: “This is to draw the attention of the general public to recent trend used by desperate remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT). Recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one Bulama and Usman about 200 meters apart in Kalari general area of Maiduguri. The daughter of the Bulama opened the door, while the Usman himself opened his own door immediately the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vest, in the process killing the unsuspected little girl, Usman including the two female suicide bombers.”

Following this development, the Nigerian Army advised Nigerians to be wary of receiving visitors.

It also reminded residents of Maiduguri of the curfew imposed on the town from 10pm daily.

Anka added in the statement: “The general public is hereby advised to be cautious and wary of strange persons knocking at their doors. Security is a collective responsibility; the public is to engage in neighborhood watch. Suspicious movement of persons should be reported to security agents without any delay. The public is once again reminded that curfew is still enforced by 10pm daily, any defaulter will be prosecuted accordingly.”

