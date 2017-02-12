Army: 190 Lieutenants to sit for promotion exams

The Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command on Sunday said that no fewer than 190 lieutenants would sit for promotion examination beginning from February 13.

The Commander of TRACDO, Major General Hassan Umaru, said in Kaduna that the practical promotion examination would end on February 17.

Umaru who is also the President, Examination Penal, said for the first time, three female officers would sit for the exams.

Umaru said: “Nigerian Army is gender sensitive. The candidates will sit for seven subjects, including French Language.

“It is the examination that will propel them to higher heights; to understand the profession much better and to see and add value to the security architecture of the country.”

The Commander urged the candidates to work hard to pass the examination.

Umaru said: “The Nigerian Army will not tolerate any indiscipline as it has zero tolerance for exams malpractice.”

Also speaking, the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army Kaduna, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, tasked the personnel to remain focused and professional in their conduct.

Oyebade said: “Open your mind and concentrate to make sure you pass the exams.”

Successful candidates would be decorated with the rank of Captain.

