Aregbesola not owing pensioners – Osun retirees

A group of retirees from Osun State on Tuesday expressed confidence in the Governor Rauf Aregbesola-led administration, noting that despite the financial challenges facing the state, the governor has implemented laudable projects across the state.

According to the retired civil servants, the opposition party in the state is spreading falsehood and peddling wicked lies against the person of Aregbesola, pointing out that the people of the state are wise and cannot be cajoled with invalidated claims.

Speaking to journalists in Osogbo on behalf of the retirees, Comrade Adeola Olalekan, a former employee of the Osun State Civil Service Commission, said: “It is much expected that a governor who is performing credibly will face the pull-him-down syndrome orchestrated by enemies of progress.

“Last month, the governor paid N14.2 billion to clear all outstanding salaries and pension arrears and this action received tremendous commendations from far and near.

“Since the inception of his administration, Governor Aregbesola has consistently empowered the people and communities.

“We have never had it this good in the State of the Living Spring, I must confess.

“It is true that initially due to the drastic fall in the state revenue, the governor had challenges in meeting financial obligations.

“However, when he was able to find a way around it, Governor Aregbesola ensured all unpaid obligations were settled.

“For the records, the paid protesters setting up of a tent at the Freedom Park with the inscription: ‘Internally Displaced Pensioners,’ is the handiwork of a disgraced judge in the state and politicians who are envious of the giant strides of the current administration.”

While pledging our support to Aregbesola, Olalekan urged retired civil servants in the State not to allow the political class use them for their selfish ambitions‎, adding that the collective interests of Osun State citizens and residents are paramount.

He called on stakeholders in the state to rally support for the continued success of Aregbesola for the sake of the unborn generations.

