Aregbesola holds Ogbeni Till Daybreak, to take questions all night

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State is to take questions from varied audience for seven hours from late night on Friday, May 5, 2017 into the early hours of Saturday, May 6, 2017 as he holds a repackaged public engagement forum: “Ogbeni Till Day Break on Friday.”

The programme, which commences by 11pm on Friday, holds at the WOCDIF Event Centre, Ring Road, Osogbo.

The event will afford the people of the state and others outside the state opportunity to interact with the Governor live on the activities of the administration.

Those who are in attendance will ask the Governor face-to-face questions, while others at home across the state can phone in or send their questions through the various social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

It will be recalled that the programme was one of the prominent interactive sessions with which Aregbesola gave the stewardship of his administration before the end of his first term in office.

Friday’s edition of the programme will be the first since the commencement of the his second term.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.