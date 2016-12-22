Aregbesola has made more than 100 millionaires through Agric programme – Consultant

Badmus led other management staffers of the company to the Office of the Governor in Osogbo for a presentation to the Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on the National Egg Production scheme.

A leading Nigerian agriculture investor and Chairman of TUNS Farms Nigeria Limited, ‎Chief Olatunde Badmus, has disclosed that the Osun State Government has created young millionaires through its various agricultural intervention programmes.

The business mogul stated that due to the successes his company has achieved in the state through the Osun Broiler Outgrowers Production Scheme, an initiative of Aregbesola, TUNS farm has been empowered and engaged to handle a Federal Government Project tagged: National Egg Production Scheme.

He said Osun State has made over 100 millionaires in the last six years through the Osun Broiler Outgrowers Production Scheme in the state.‎

Badmus emphasised that the state has taken the lead in broiler meat production in the country as it remains the largest producer of chicken in Nigeria.

He attributed the agricultural initiatives of Aregbesola as the major instruments that have contributed significantly towards the resuscitation of the agricultural sector in the state and Nigeria as a whole.‎

The business mogul said the universal agricultural model technique being adopted by the state has been the major factor behind the successes made in the broiler and egg production in the state, making Osun State the third largest producer of broiler meats after Oyo and Ogun States in Nigeria.

‎He also lauded the state government for being at the forefront of socio-economic and agricultural developments in the country, noting the agricultural policies of the state had brought about huge participation of youth in farming activities.

Badmus gave an insight into the successes recorded by the state in the agricultural sector, saying efforts are underway to maximise the agricultural potentials of the state and make Osun State the highest producer of eggs in the country.

According to him: “We are here today to tell the world that the agricultural policy of Mr. Governor has yielded positive results.

“Over 100 millonaires have been made so far since the state introduced Osun Broiler Outgrowers Production Scheme, which has been the hallmarks of major successes recorded in poultry production in the state.

“Osun is the largest producer of chicken.

“The state has also geared up efforts to be the highest producer of egg in Nigeria as the state’s school feeding programme remained the supportive element to this feat.

“We have been to about 10 states and everywhere we go, they give us warm reception because they know that Osun is the model in agriculture sector as most of the state agricultural intervention programmes have been adopted nationally and internationally.

“This programme is an imitation of Governor Aregbesola’s initiatives that has been accepted nationwide.

“We were appointed for this job because of the achievements we recorded in Osun.

“We are happy that today, out of all the commodities in Nigeria as regards school feeding programme, it is chickens and eggs that were specifically mentioned and Osun has been doing well on the two commodities in Nigeria.

“That is why we are happy selling the school feeding model of Osun across the nation.”

Aregbesola in his remarks reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring all round development in the state in spite of the global economic downturn.

He said his government would not renege on any of its electioneering promises made to the people of the state at ensuring that Osun State becomes a model in all aspects of the economy.

Aregbesola said the state has recorded huge successes in all its programmes in the last six years, especially in the education, security and agricultural sectors, as most of the state’s policies are designed to enhance both human and capital developments.

He held that his government having adopted value-chain policies in all sectors, has achieved tremendous change in the areas of education, agriculture, security and social intervention and empowerment programmes.

‎The Governor said the initiation of Osun School Feeding and Health Programme, which has been the pacesetter and a national school feeding model, had since introduction created employment opportunities for thousands of the state residents.

He stated that the O’MEAL Scheme has a positive influence on agriculture as pupils who are the direct beneficiaries of the initiative are being fed with locally sourced farm produce like yams, cocoyams, fruits, vegetables, egg, fish, chicken among others.

Aregbesola said the scheme has also provided employment to thousands of able women who were engaged by the state as food vendors.‎

He put up agriculture as the only sustainable and profitable alternative to crude oil, saying no efforts must be spared at revamping the agriculture in the country.

He said: “With 2013 adverse experience on crude oil, one must surely know that the era of crude oil has gone.

“Oil can no longer sustain us.

“It can no longer viable for our survival as a nation.

“Oil is volatile.

“We must go back to drawing board and map out people-oriented strategies that will support agriculture and make life more abundant, meaningful and worthwhile for ourselves.

“Agriculture is the only dependable, sustainable and productive sector that can rescue our dear country out of recession.

“We must be aggressive in agricultural production and no stone must be left unturned to achieve all these laudable feats because productivity is the heart of the economy.”

