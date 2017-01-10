Archbishop urges elective office holders to prioritise welfare of Nigerians

An Enugu-based cleric, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, on Tuesday urged elective office holders to reduce hunger and destitution among Nigerians by prioritising their welfare.

Chukwuma, who is the Archbishop of the Anglican Arch-Diocese of Enugu, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the severe hardship pervading the country is assuming alarming proportions.

He said it was imperative for elective office holders to pay attention to the well-being of their constituents.

Chukwuma said: “Politicians need to do something concerning their constituencies.

“Many of the politicians are not looking after their constituencies or constituents.

“Many of them are just collecting the money and keeping it for themselves and giving peanuts (to their constituents).

“We have to make sure that no matter what happens our people are taken care of.

“The welfare of Nigerians must be taken into serious consideration and in our administrative views and engagements.”

Chukwuma urged the Federal Government to ensure that the 2017 budget addressed unemployment, poverty and hunger.

He said peace and harmony would prevail as long as government is able to put measures in place to address unemployment, poverty and hunger.

He said: “If the poverty level is not addressed, then the recession is still not being addressed in the budget.

“So, the budget should look at the poverty of Nigerians, the hunger in Nigeria and be able to salvage people from this hunger.

“Unemployment is another problem, because many people have trained their children in schools, but there are no jobs for them.

“The pensions are not being paid and gratuities are not being paid.”

Chukwuma urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the recovery of the economy.

He also advised them to engage in productive ventures that would help uplift their living standards.

He further advised them to always think and speak positively of Nigeria with a view to ensuring that the country rises above recession.

